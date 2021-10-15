Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Gap Down to $25.81

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.81, but opened at $24.70. Midland States Bancorp shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 1,191 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens downgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $67.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,227,000 after acquiring an additional 236,123 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 221,464 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 709,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 215,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,352,000 after purchasing an additional 120,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.