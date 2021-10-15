Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Short Interest Update

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of MSVB stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 million, a P/E ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.32.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 499,900.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 50.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. 23.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans.

