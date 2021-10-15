MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. MGIC Investment traded as high as $16.23 and last traded at $16.17, with a volume of 12474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 21,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 54.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,175,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,987,000 after buying an additional 416,493 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,129,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,366,000 after buying an additional 20,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $19,040,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

