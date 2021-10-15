Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Shares of MRUS opened at $30.36 on Monday. Merus has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. The business had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Equities research analysts predict that Merus will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,129,355.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Merus by 33.1% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after buying an additional 472,151 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Merus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,656,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,656,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,655,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

