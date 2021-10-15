Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRSN. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $607.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.58. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 295,206.97% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 21,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $263,250.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,562.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $102,121.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

