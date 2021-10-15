Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Gap Up to $25.67

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.67, but opened at $26.73. Meritor shares last traded at $26.22, with a volume of 7,343 shares traded.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Meritor in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. raised Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.48 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Meritor in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Meritor in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Meritor by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Meritor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Meritor by 2,576.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

