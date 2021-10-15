Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Gap Up to $25.67

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.67, but opened at $26.73. Meritor shares last traded at $26.22, with a volume of 7,343 shares traded.
MTOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Meritor in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. raised Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Meritor in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Meritor in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Meritor by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Meritor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Meritor by 2,576.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.
About Meritor (NYSE:MTOR)
Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.
