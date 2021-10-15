Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.62. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $97.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.37 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 36.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 20.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 8.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 106,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. 22.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

