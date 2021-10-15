Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Price Target Raised to GBX 205 at Barclays

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 205 ($2.68) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MRO. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 229.50 ($3.00).

MRO stock opened at GBX 166.50 ($2.18) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 173.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 283.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of GBX 128.56 ($1.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 228.09 ($2.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.07.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

