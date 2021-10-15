Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.84

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.84 and traded as low as C$6.63. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$6.65, with a volume of 3,630 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MR.UN shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$7.25 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$7.25 price target on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.99. The firm has a market cap of C$86.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.84.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

