Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2021

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the September 15th total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHSDF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. 16,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,542. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?

Receive News & Ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.