Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the September 15th total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHSDF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. 16,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,542. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

