Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,634 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Medpace worth $42,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.28. 8 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,957. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.48 and a 52 week high of $199.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.97. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 9,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total value of $1,679,358.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $128,905,816.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,945 shares of company stock valued at $18,212,814. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.