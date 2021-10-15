Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Price Target Cut to C$8.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Raymond James to C$8.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 33.28% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

MMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Maverix Metals to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

MMX stock opened at C$6.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$902.78 million and a PE ratio of 18.53. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.46. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of C$5.27 and a 1-year high of C$7.74.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$17.58 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

