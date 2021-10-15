Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Price Target Cut to C$8.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MMX. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maverix Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

NYSE:MMX opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 67.36% and a return on equity of 5.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Maverix Metals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Maverix Metals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Maverix Metals in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Maverix Metals in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Maverix Metals by 29.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

