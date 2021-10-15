Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 180,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,224,297 shares.The stock last traded at $81.85 and had previously closed at $81.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 59.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 20.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 153,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 25,677 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $9,456,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 96.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314 shares during the period.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

