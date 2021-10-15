Mate (MATE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $547,988.74

Mate (CURRENCY:MATE) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Mate has a market cap of $547,988.74 and $86,104.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mate coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mate has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00066251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00110963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00071183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,773.52 or 0.99170543 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,790.66 or 0.06289102 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Mate Coin Profile

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mate

