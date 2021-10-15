Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 5,086 Shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.29% of StealthGas worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GASS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StealthGas alerts:

StealthGas stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. StealthGas Inc. has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $99.19 million, a PE ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 1.58.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.17. StealthGas had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.