Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 20,379 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,379 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,376,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,100 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 70.3% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,148,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,416,000 after acquiring an additional 887,000 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 60.3% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,014,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,159,000 after acquiring an additional 757,991 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 12.8% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,933,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,135,000 after acquiring an additional 558,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 32.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,649,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,305,000 after acquiring an additional 402,803 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGNX opened at $21.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.23. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGNX. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

