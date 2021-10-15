Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 1,372.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 63.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 77.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Galford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $137,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Boyce sold 850 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $40,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,814 shares of company stock valued at $602,225 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

FORR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $50.77 on Friday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $51.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.33. The firm has a market cap of $973.16 million, a PE ratio of 89.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $128.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.11 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forrester Research Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

