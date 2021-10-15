Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.89 Million Stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.08% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter valued at about $373,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter valued at about $652,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 24.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 52,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $1,274,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $227,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,903.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,356. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $57.49 on Friday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.65.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $214.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.62 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 65.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone OnDemand has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

