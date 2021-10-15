Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.09% of Tenet Healthcare worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $108,336,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $75,988,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $45,240,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after buying an additional 682,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $35,360,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,497.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $76.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day moving average is $65.99.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.84 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.77.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

