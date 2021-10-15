Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $122.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

DOOR opened at $111.57 on Tuesday. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.28 and a 200-day moving average of $116.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,054. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 121.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

