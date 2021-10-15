Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Marvell Technology reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marvell Technology.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MRVL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

MRVL traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.76. 254,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,410,265. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $67.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.02, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,725. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.