Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $350.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock.

MLM opened at $363.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $239.70 and a 52 week high of $391.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.06.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

