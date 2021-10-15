Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $22.02. Approximately 41,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,792,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.67.

MQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.60.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $122.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

