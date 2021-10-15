Mark Zuckerberg Sells 52,700 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $16,910,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,193 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.32, for a total value of $25,575,584.76.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total value of $25,662,827.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.63, for a total value of $26,485,299.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total value of $27,177,907.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total value of $26,394,085.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.58, for a total value of $2,202,354.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total value of $27,659,486.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.86, for a total value of $28,358,278.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total value of $29,097,266.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.52, for a total value of $28,718,496.00.

FB stock opened at $328.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $357.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.82. The company has a market capitalization of $926.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

