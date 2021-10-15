MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Down 2.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s share price was down 2.9% during trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $63.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MarineMax traded as low as $46.18 and last traded at $46.22. Approximately 256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 477,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.58.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MarineMax by 2.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 129.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 4.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in MarineMax by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

