Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.24, for a total value of $5,664,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 11th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.92, for a total value of $5,498,400.00.
- On Friday, October 8th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $5,478,600.00.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.84, for a total transaction of $5,456,800.00.
- On Monday, October 4th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.30, for a total transaction of $5,386,000.00.
- On Thursday, September 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $5,442,200.00.
- On Monday, September 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.89, for a total transaction of $5,617,800.00.
- On Friday, September 24th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $5,675,800.00.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.18, for a total transaction of $5,183,600.00.
- On Monday, September 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.88, for a total transaction of $5,137,600.00.
- On Friday, September 17th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $5,200,600.00.
Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $290.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $263.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $290.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $769,163,000 after acquiring an additional 58,096 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $7,309,000. Quilter Plc grew its position in salesforce.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 58,102 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 2,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in salesforce.com by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,089 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
