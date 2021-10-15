Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.24, for a total value of $5,664,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.92, for a total value of $5,498,400.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $5,478,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.84, for a total transaction of $5,456,800.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.30, for a total transaction of $5,386,000.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $5,442,200.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.89, for a total transaction of $5,617,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $5,675,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.18, for a total transaction of $5,183,600.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.88, for a total transaction of $5,137,600.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $5,200,600.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $290.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $263.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $290.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $769,163,000 after acquiring an additional 58,096 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $7,309,000. Quilter Plc grew its position in salesforce.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 58,102 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 2,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in salesforce.com by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,089 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

