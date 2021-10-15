Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,029 shares during the quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $47,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,111,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $423,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $597.96.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total value of $2,067,471.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,675.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,879 shares of company stock worth $46,342,288 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $5.41 on Friday, hitting $630.54. 4,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,290. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $602.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $570.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $629.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

