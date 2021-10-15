Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 195,932 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,418,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,932 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for 2.0% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Unilever worth $83,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $40,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 143.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Unilever in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $53.04. 88,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,981. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $63.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.