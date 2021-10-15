Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $117.58 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,055 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 107,155 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 2.9% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $117,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.8% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 141,647 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in NIKE by 9.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in NIKE by 197.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 964,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $149,026,000 after buying an additional 640,294 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 7.9% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 43,127 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 31,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $157.26. 153,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,573,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.80 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The stock has a market cap of $248.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.44 and a 200 day moving average of $148.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. KGI Securities began coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,230,087. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

