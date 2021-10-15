Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target Increased to GBX 280 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EMG. Barclays raised their price target on Man Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 253 ($3.31) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Man Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 213.36 ($2.79).

EMG opened at GBX 229 ($2.99) on Thursday. Man Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 229.20 ($2.99). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 211.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 310.52. The firm has a market cap of £3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Man Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.64%.

In other news, insider Richard Berliand acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

