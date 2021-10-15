Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Makita Corp manufactures portable electric power tools, hand-held vacuum cleaners and power saws. Their products include impact wrenches, band saws, groove cutters, hedgetrimmers and weed cutters. They also make attachments and other parts along with performing repair work. Makita Benelux BV is the Netherlands subsidiary. “

OTCMKTS MKTAY opened at $51.31 on Thursday. Makita has a 52-week low of $41.70 and a 52-week high of $65.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.44.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Makita had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Makita will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

