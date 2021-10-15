MakiSwap Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 15th. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $12.32 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00069786 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00111641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00070716 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,537.69 or 1.00216556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,840.38 or 0.06254210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

