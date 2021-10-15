Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Up 202.0% in September

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, a growth of 202.0% from the September 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.4 days.

MJDLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS MJDLF traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002. Major Drilling Group International has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $9.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

