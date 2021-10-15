Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Up 202.0% in September

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, a growth of 202.0% from the September 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.4 days.

MJDLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS MJDLF traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002. Major Drilling Group International has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $9.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82.

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

