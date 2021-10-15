Magna International (TSE:MG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$96.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.49% from the company’s current price.

MG has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from C$142.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from C$92.00 to C$83.00 and set a “market perfom” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays cut shares of Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from C$97.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$108.58.

Shares of MG stock traded up C$2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$107.25. The stock had a trading volume of 207,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,824. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$100.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$109.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42. Magna International has a 12 month low of C$65.92 and a 12 month high of C$126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.25 billion and a PE ratio of 11.79.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 10.7100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

