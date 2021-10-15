Mackay Shields LLC Sells 8,169 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,169 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $18,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 181.6% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.8% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 16.5% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.50. The stock had a trading volume of 64,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,636. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.63 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 67.68%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.14.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

