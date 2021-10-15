Mackay Shields LLC Sells 6,796 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,796 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,126,000 after buying an additional 3,694,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,520,000 after buying an additional 406,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,142,000 after purchasing an additional 380,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.14. The stock had a trading volume of 65,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,596. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.85 and a 12 month high of $204.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.95. The company has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Citigroup downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.63.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,450 shares of company stock worth $821,392 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

