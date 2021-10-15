Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 282,600 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 95,921 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $173,637,000 after acquiring an additional 425,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $17,993,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $38.41. 573,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,731,852. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average is $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

