Mackay Shields LLC Has $13.73 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 219,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,925 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 232,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,524,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in Mondelez International by 140.2% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 56,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,241 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in Mondelez International by 293.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 542,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,846,000 after purchasing an additional 404,343 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 216,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.54. 95,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,094,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.03 and its 200-day moving average is $61.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

