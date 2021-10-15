Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,358 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,047,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,627,000 after purchasing an additional 608,791 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,436,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,453,000 after purchasing an additional 686,764 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,492 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,343,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,402,000 after purchasing an additional 415,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.44. The company had a trading volume of 179,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,522,457. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day moving average is $57.99. The stock has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

