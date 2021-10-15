Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.11

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.11 and traded as high as $21.25. Luxfer shares last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 59,753 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $602.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

In other Luxfer news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $122,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 33.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 8.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

