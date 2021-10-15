Lua Swap Price Tops $0.0626 on Major Exchanges (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last week, Lua Swap has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Lua Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. Lua Swap has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00044813 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.30 or 0.00227625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00094463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

LUA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lua Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

