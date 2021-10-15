LPL Financial LLC Has $31.46 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 503,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,359 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $31,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,503,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,517,000 after acquiring an additional 147,629 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 944,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,072,000 after buying an additional 30,687 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 68,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 36,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 205,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after buying an additional 19,409 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $62.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.52. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $63.91.

