LPL Financial LLC Has $28.54 Million Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,234 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LQDH. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1,106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 130,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,541,000 after acquiring an additional 119,438 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 841,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,010,000 after buying an additional 61,038 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,848,000 after buying an additional 37,684 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 63,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 26,178 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 59,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 16,551 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQDH opened at $96.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.90 and a 200-day moving average of $95.90. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $96.92.

