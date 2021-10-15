LPL Financial LLC Has $27.07 Million Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,001 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $27,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIS. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 18,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $195.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.95. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $141.20 and a 1-year high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

