LPL Financial LLC Has $24.70 Million Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.36% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $24,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1,078.9% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 237,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 217,238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the period.

PGF stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

