LPL Financial LLC Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,343 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $24,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period.

RHS opened at $157.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.45. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $166.95.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

