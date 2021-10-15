LPL Financial LLC Buys 12,824 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Prudential Financial worth $29,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Prudential Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $109.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.39 and a 52-week high of $111.91.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

