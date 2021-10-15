Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Equities researchers at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.36% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on MAR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.93.
Shares of MAR stock opened at $155.22 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.44 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.
In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,807,000 after purchasing an additional 331,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,006,000 after purchasing an additional 113,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,189,000 after purchasing an additional 223,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Marriott International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,874,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,432,000 after purchasing an additional 165,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.
Marriott International Company Profile
Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
