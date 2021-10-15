Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Equities researchers at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MAR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.93.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $155.22 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.44 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,807,000 after purchasing an additional 331,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,006,000 after purchasing an additional 113,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,189,000 after purchasing an additional 223,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Marriott International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,874,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,432,000 after purchasing an additional 165,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

