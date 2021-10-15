Long Pond Capital LP Takes $115.77 Million Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,139,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,773,000. Bally’s accounts for approximately 4.4% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned about 0.05% of Bally’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the second quarter worth about $17,917,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 43.8% in the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 65,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the second quarter worth about $385,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the second quarter worth about $7,440,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 75.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,393,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Shares of BALY traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,141. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 2.46. Bally’s Co. has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.81.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bally’s Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

